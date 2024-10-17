AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $18.07. AES shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2,678,871 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

AES Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 85,926 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in AES by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in AES by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

