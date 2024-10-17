Aevo (AEVO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.61 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Aevo has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $297.99 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00251759 BTC.

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 881,877,265.2309546 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.36276967 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $39,529,316.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

