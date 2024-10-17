Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.5 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

