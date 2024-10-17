AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 2,438,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,933,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

