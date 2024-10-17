Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$20.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.70.

Air Canada Price Performance

AC opened at C$17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$20.47.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

