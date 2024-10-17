Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 3583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$858.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Articles

