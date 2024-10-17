Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 254 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,634.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 119,890 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE COP opened at $105.15 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.