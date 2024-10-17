Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

