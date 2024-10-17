Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after buying an additional 219,894 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

CMCSA stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

