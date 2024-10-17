Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alliant Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 964,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alliant Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after purchasing an additional 304,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $62.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

