Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.82.

Shares of ALNY opened at $300.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $301.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

