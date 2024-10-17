Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 5,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.57 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,591 shares in the company, valued at $489,239.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $495,388.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,063,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,291.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,239.15. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 139,686 shares of company stock worth $1,333,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 838,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 435,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 460.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 103,071 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 262,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 102,660 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Further Reading

