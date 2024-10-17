Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $184.58 and last traded at $185.36. Approximately 8,294,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,401,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

