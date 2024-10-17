Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambac Financial Group

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,429.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,429. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $407,445. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

AMBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 85,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,554. The company has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBC shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

