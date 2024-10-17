American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $75,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 596,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $733.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

