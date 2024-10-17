American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMH. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 556.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

