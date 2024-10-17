American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of AMWD opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,149,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Woodmark by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

