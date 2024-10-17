Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $321.63 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.15 and a 200-day moving average of $311.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.