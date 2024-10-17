Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

