Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 212 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

