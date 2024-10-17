Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.29 Million Stock Position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,692 shares during the quarter. Harbor International Compounders ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 15.15% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OSEA stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

