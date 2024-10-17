Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

(Free Report)

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.