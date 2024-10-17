Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,499,000 after acquiring an additional 479,286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $177.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

