Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

