ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ams-OSRAM AG's stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
ams-OSRAM last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $881.58 million during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.
About ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.
