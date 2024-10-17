Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) PT at $29.40

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Element Solutions stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 149.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,527,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,364,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,458,000 after purchasing an additional 676,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,134,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 344,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

