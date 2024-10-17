Analysts Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Price Target at $33.80

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAMS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.