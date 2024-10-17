Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $6.38

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 168.91% and a negative net margin of 888.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

