Analyzing J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) and Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Andlauer Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.B. Hunt Transport Services 0 6 12 0 2.67 Andlauer Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus target price of $186.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe J.B. Hunt Transport Services is more favorable than Andlauer Healthcare Group.

This table compares J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Andlauer Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.B. Hunt Transport Services 4.90% 14.77% 7.16% Andlauer Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Andlauer Healthcare Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.B. Hunt Transport Services $12.34 billion 1.51 $728.29 million $6.30 28.60 Andlauer Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than Andlauer Healthcare Group.

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats Andlauer Healthcare Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions. It operates 118,171 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet of 100,825 units; and manages a fleet of 5,944 company-owned tractors, 436 independent contractor trucks, and 7,567 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 12,574 company-owned trucks, 674 customer-owned trucks, and 4 contractor trucks. The company also operates 27,194 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 5,406 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload, as well as dry-van and intermodal solutions; online multimodal marketplace; and logistics management for customers to outsource their transportation functions. The FMS segment offers delivery services through 1,166 company-owned trucks, 225 customer-owned trucks, and 20 independent contractor trucks; and 1,212 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 102 customer-owned trailers. The JBT segment provides dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors and trailers operating over roads and highways through 27 company-owned tractors and 13,561 company-owned trailers. It also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, such as general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. It provides logistics and distribution services, including client and customer integration, transportation and inventory management, distribution and fulfillment, and warehousing solutions; and packaging services, such as co-packing and re-packing, assembly, and custom work services, as well as design, supply, and secondary Rx packaging services. The company also offers temperature-controlled services; air freight forwarding services; dedicated and last mile delivery services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload, pick-up and delivery, and courier services, as well as carrier options. It provides services to healthcare manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, 3PL providers, and others through a platform of technology-enabled supply chain solutions for a range of products, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, blood products, narcotics, precursors, active pharmaceutical ingredients, over-the-counter, cosmetics, health and beauty aids, and medical devices, as well as natural, animal, and consumer health. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Andlauer Management Group Inc.

