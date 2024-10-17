Anders Carlson Acquires 100,000 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Anders Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Anders Carlson acquired 172,500 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Anders Carlson acquired 46,100 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,993.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Anders Carlson acquired 115,384 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,999.92.

On Monday, September 16th, Anders Carlson acquired 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GFG stock opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. GFG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$37.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.21.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

