Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.18). Approximately 320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532.50 ($6.95).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 563.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 568.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Andrews Sykes Group alerts:

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Andrews Sykes Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,341.46%.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.