Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $66,236.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,707.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

