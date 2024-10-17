Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,506 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,916,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 110,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

