Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 284.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $980,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $475.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

