Annapolis Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $585.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

