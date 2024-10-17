ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 39.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

