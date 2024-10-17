Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.20 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after buying an additional 372,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 269.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Antero Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,541,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 381,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.