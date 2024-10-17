Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 26.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

AON stock opened at $358.48 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $363.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.81.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

