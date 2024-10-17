Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.48. 920,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,522. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

