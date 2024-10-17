Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 4.2 %

Apyx Medical stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

