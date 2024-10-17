Aqr Capital Management Holding Sells 50,000 Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Stock

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at $6,391.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Up 0.4 %

TBMC stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter worth $57,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 78,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.