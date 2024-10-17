ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARC has been the subject of several research reports. Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC stock remained flat at $3.42 during trading on Thursday. 90,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,821. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

