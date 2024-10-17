ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARC has been the subject of several research reports. Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
ARC stock remained flat at $3.42 during trading on Thursday. 90,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,821. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
