Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.93. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 391,075 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 670,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

