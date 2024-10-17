Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $82.45 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $82.45 million and $10.32 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00040641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

