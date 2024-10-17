ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $47.68 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

