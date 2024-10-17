Ark Reaches 1-Day Volume of $110.90 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Ark has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $104.35 million and approximately $110.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001206 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,147,808 coins and its circulating supply is 184,146,934 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

