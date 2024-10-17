Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $106.37 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $106.37 million and $136.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,141,954 coins and its circulating supply is 184,142,434 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

