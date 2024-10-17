ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $152.50, but opened at $157.71. ARM shares last traded at $157.37, with a volume of 1,513,939 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 397.34.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

