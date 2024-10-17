Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $31.93 Million Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. CAVA Group comprises 18.6% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned about 0.23% of CAVA Group worth $31,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $256,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at $914,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in CAVA Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAVA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 327.17 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

