Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Sells 4,148 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.
AT&T Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 7,887,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,492,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
